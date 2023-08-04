String of thefts, break-ins reported on Benton County Fairgrounds

SAUK RAPIDS, Minn. -- The Benton County Sheriff's Office says that a thief or multiple thieves have stolen items from the Benton County Fairgrounds, and left a trail of damage in their wake.

According to the sheriff's office, the thefts happened sometime overnight Wednesday into Thursday, and affected at least three separate vendors.

One of them, Epicure, reported that someone stole several bags of pasta from their booth.

Another, Ubetcha MN Grill, said that they were also targeted. Their booth suffered damage from the suspect or suspects forcing entry and damaging equipment, though no loss of money or property was reported there.

Finally, the Maid Rite building on the fairgrounds also reported having been broken into, and that an undisclosed amount of cash had been taken.

Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to contact the Benton County Sheriff's Office at 320-968-7201 or the Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301.