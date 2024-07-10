Minneapolis park workers extend strike as board wants current offer brought to vote

MINNEAPOLIS — Hundreds of Minneapolis parks workers will be staying off the job longer than originally planned.

Their week-long strike was supposed to end Thursday, but LiUNA Local 363 says there's no end in sight because the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board won't come back to the bargaining table.

The park board says it will not return to the bargaining table until the union allows members to vote on its latest offer.

"A very fair offer has been proposed and 363 leadership refuses to bring it to their members for vote," said Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board and Superintendent Al Bangoura. "Why won't they bring it for a vote instead of unilaterally holding their members to a strike?"

The park board said it presented its last, best and final offer, which included a 10.25% wage increase over three years, plus two market adjustments for 13 positions.

On Monday, the board held a special meeting where a commissioner asked Bangoura what comes next.

"We need to come back to the table and we are willing to do that," Bangoura said. "I would continue to work with not only our team, but the union, to get back to the table and that's what we want to do."

That was in spite of an assistant superintendent saying minutes before that returning to the table would be "negotiating against ourselves."

The workers are tasked with maintaining the city's parks, which are consistently ranked among the top in the nation. The union represents a little more than a third of the city's full-time and seasonal staff labor staff.

Earlier this week, the union filed an unfair labor practice complaint against Bangoura for what they call illegal and anti-worker behavior, including threatening their job security.

Afterward, the board changed course, saying striking employees would be welcomed back.