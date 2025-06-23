Storm chances Monday morning in Minnesota; days of downpours, cooler air to follow
Scattered thunderstorms are possible before noon on Monday in the Twin Cities, with a small chance in the afternoon across southern Minnesota.
The sun will pop up after clouds clear, with highs in the low 80s. Cooler temps settle in behind a front, with highs in the 70s to low 80s through midweek.
Expect multiple rounds of storms Tuesday through Friday with downpours possible. Southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin may see 2-3 inches of rainfall, with localized flooding a concern.
A brief warmup is possible next weekend, but storm chances may linger.