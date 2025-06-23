Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Storm chances Monday morning in Minnesota; days of downpours, cooler air to follow

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Read Full Bio
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report on June 23, 2025
NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report on June 23, 2025 02:40

Scattered thunderstorms are possible before noon on Monday in the Twin Cities, with a small chance in the afternoon across southern Minnesota. 

The sun will pop up after clouds clear, with highs in the low 80s. Cooler temps settle in behind a front, with highs in the 70s to low 80s through midweek.  

WCCO

Expect multiple rounds of storms Tuesday through Friday with downpours possible. Southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin may see 2-3 inches of rainfall, with localized flooding a concern.

A brief warmup is possible next weekend, but storm chances may linger.

Joseph Dames

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.