Storm chances Monday morning in Minnesota; days of downpours, cooler air to follow

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report on June 23, 2025

Scattered thunderstorms are possible before noon on Monday in the Twin Cities, with a small chance in the afternoon across southern Minnesota.

The sun will pop up after clouds clear, with highs in the low 80s. Cooler temps settle in behind a front, with highs in the 70s to low 80s through midweek.

Expect multiple rounds of storms Tuesday through Friday with downpours possible. Southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin may see 2-3 inches of rainfall, with localized flooding a concern.

A brief warmup is possible next weekend, but storm chances may linger.