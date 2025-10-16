AirTag helps south Minneapolis man track down his stolen Kia

A south Minneapolis man has his car back Thursday night after it was stolen, all thanks to an Apple AirTag.

It was about two weeks ago when Christopher Hart said he came outside to find his Kia gone and glass in its spot.

"I just got really angry. Why would you do that, it's not yours," said Hart.

Surveillance video shows two men walk up to the parked car and throw something, the window shatters and minutes later they're inside and gone.

But what the thieves did not know is that Hart put a tiny $30 AirTag under the hood of the car.

"I didn't know how long it might have taken the police to find it on their own," he said. "I'm definitely glad I took the time to put the AirTag in my engine block."

Hart called Minneapolis police and gave them the location. Officers followed the signal to a location about a mile away. He said officers found the car with the suspect asleep inside.

The damage was done, windows smashed, steering column wrecked, and dash cam stolen.

"Truthfully if I had the means to get rid of it, I would," Hart said.

Overall car thefts in Minneapolis are down by more than 1,300 from a year ago, according to Minneapolis Police Department.

For Hart, this tiny tracker made all the difference.

"The fact that I was able to get it same day was phenomenal," he said.