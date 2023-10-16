Stillwater's Lumberjack ethos, including axe throwing, now available year 'round

How you can unleash your inner lumberjack

STILLWATER, Minn. — Stillwater has honored its logging history since the first Lumberjack Days event in 1934. These days, a small business lets you celebrate the lumberjack life with axe throwing. More recently, they've been working to transform the area just outside its doors, adding art to the axes.

No lumberjack in Minnesota will ever stand as tall as Paul Bunyan but many amateurs are willing to try their skills at a basic lumberjack challenge.

"Anybody can throw an axe. We make sure of it," Sara Jespersen said.

After 20 years in the fitness industry, Jespersen opened The Lumberjack venue in 2019 to bring a more active social experience to downtown Stillwater.

"Any time I went out to a bar, I had fun, we sat, we drank. I always felt like we could do more, have fun, high five, cheer," she said.

All that and also maybe get a lesson in axe throwing from a lumberjack of all trades: Joel Duncan.

"All you do is let go, follow your hands through," he said.

Jespersen saw potential in opening an axe-throwing bar where amateurs of all ages could celebrate the old logging days of the St. Croix Valley.

"Anyone can do it. So, I had some of my friends who were in their 80, and they're like, 'There's no way I can throw that axe,'" Jespersen said. "We teach underhand axe throwing for kids. They are shockingly good,"

She also saw an opportunity just outside her door.

"It was garbage alley. And naughty things happened in that alley, but I just saw potential. It looked like a lot of places that you might see in Italy, and I always thought there could be more. Not just me, people throughout the community always had a big dream for it," Jespersen said.

Jespersen partnered with ArtReach St. Croix and others in the community to transform that space into an artistic moment, a haven for muralists.

"It was a cluster of dirt and mess and garbage. And now we have people who are out here painting today," she said. "It makes my heart so happy."

The transformation of the alley started during the pandemic, when Jesperson and other business owners looked for outdoor space to follow COVID-19 restrictions.

The Union Art Alley opened in June. The murals there now are part of the new phase.

"People want to hang out now. They want to linger. They can have drinks and apps and food and enjoy the space that before no one wanted to walk down," said Jespersen.