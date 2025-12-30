Student injured in Stewartville High School shooting released from hospital

After spending Christmas in the hospital, a high school wrestler who was shot will get to ring in the new year at home.

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. on Dec. 12 in Stewartville, Minnesota, south of Rochester.

The high school wrestling team was boarding a bus for a tournament when investigators say 19-year-old Logan Moyer shot the boy before dying from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The sheriff's office said on Tuesday the injured student is now out of the hospital and recovering well at home.

Authorities say the gunman was a 2024 graduate of Stewartville and was on the wrestling team in high school, but was not currently a coach or volunteer for the team. The connection between Moyer and the student he shot is unclear.

A GoFundMe page for the Tigers booster club has raised more than $50,000, with the money slated to go to the victims' families. Among those donating are other wrestling teams in the area.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.