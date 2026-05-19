Students injured after school bus crashes into tree in central Minnesota

Several students were injured Monday afternoon after a school bus crashed in central Minnesota.

According to the Stearns County Sheriff, the bus crashed along Jay Avenue, south of Highway 23 in Munson Township. Around 3:20 p.m., the bus left the road near the curve and entered a ditch and struck a tree.

There were roughly 30 students of various ages on the bus at the time, the sheriff's office said. Some sustained minor injuries, primarily cuts and bruises caused by broken windows.

The bus was heavily damaged and was towed from the scene.

The crash is under investigation. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor, according to the sheriff's office.