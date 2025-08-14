DFL state Sen. Tou Xiong arrested on suspicion of drunken driving for second time

Minnesota woman alleges Buffalo Wild Wings employee harassed her over gender, and more headlines

A Minnesota state senator says police arrested him early Thursday morning on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Sen. Tou Xiong, DFL - Maplewood, said in a statement he had been driving home after attending a family gathering when he was pulled over near his residence.

"I take full responsibility for my actions, and sincerely apologize to my constituents and the people I've let down," Xiong said. "I want to thank law enforcement for doing their job to keep the roads safe. Today, I have begun the work of talking to my family and to my Senate colleagues about the situation."

Ramsey County Jail records show Xiong, 35, was booked shortly before 4 a.m. and released nearly three hours later.

Xiong has yet to be formally charged with any crime.

This is Xiong's second DWI arrest. In 2022, he pleaded guilty to driving under the influence. Court documents say he had a blood alcohol content of .11 when he was pulled over in Blaine while returning from a community gathering. He was sentenced to one year of probation.

Xiong was elected to the Minnesota Senate in 2023. Previously, he was a state representative from 2019 to 2022 for District 53A. He is part of the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency and Minnesota Council on Asian Pacific Minnesotans.