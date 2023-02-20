Watch CBS News
State patrol: Porsche driver seriously hurt after high-speed crash

By WCCO Staff

CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A St. Paul man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a high-speed crash in Roseville late Sunday evening.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 31-year-old man was driving a 2019 Porsche Panamera at a "high rate of speed" on northbound Cleveland Avenue while entering the ramp to Interstate 35W northbound. The vehicle then left the road and hit a tree.

The state patrol says the driver needed to be extricated from the vehicle, which later became engulfed in flames.

The driver was taken to Hennepin Healthcare with life-threatening injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt and it's unknown if alcohol played a factor, according to the state patrol. 

WCCO Staff
The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

February 20, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

