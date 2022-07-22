Watch CBS News
State Fair unveils new attractions for 2022

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

New attractions coming to the Minnesota State Fair
New attractions coming to the Minnesota State Fair 01:07

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Great Minnesota Get-Together is right around the corner, and new attractions always draw crowds.

This year, thrill-seekers can get their fix on the Iron Dragon Coaster. They'll experience sudden drops and plenty of airtime.  

There's also "Survival: The Exhibition." From oceans to rain forests, you can see if you have the skills to survive.

If lakes are more your speed, you can snap a selfie with the world's largest floating loon. It's 20 feet tall.

The state fair is less than 35 days away.

July 22, 2022

