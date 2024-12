Stars forward Mason Marchment leaves game after being hit in face by puck

MINNEAPOLIS — Stars forward Mason Marchment was helped off the ice late in the first period of Friday night's game against the Minnesota Wild after being hit in the face by a puck.

Marchment was stationed near the crease during a Dallas power play when a shot by Evgenii Dadonov from near the blue line was redirected by Logan Stankoven and struck Marchment just below his visor. Marchment immediately crumbled to the ice. With blood puddling as he was helped to his feet, he was assisted to the tunnel while holding a towel to his face.

The team announced Marchment will not return to the game. He also was hit in the face by a puck Nov. 9 at Winnipeg but was stitched up and returned to that game.

Marchment is third on the Stars with 12 goals and second with 27 points. He scored both goals when Dallas won 2-1 at Minnesota on Nov. 16 in their only previous meeting this season.