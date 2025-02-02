Wisconsin teen dies after rear-ending snow plow; state patrol suspects alcohol involved in crash

STANLEY, Wis. — A teen died after rear-ending a snow plow early Sunday morning in western Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says a Chippewa County Highway Department truck had been performing winter maintenance on eastbound Highway 29 near Stanley shortly after 4 a.m. when a driver in a 2017 Jeep Compass struck the snow plow from behind.

Authorities report the driver of the Jeep, a 19-year-old man from Withee, died on the scene of the crash from his injuries. The driver of the truck, a 45-year-old man from Stanley, did not suffer any injuries.

A crash report shows the 19-year-old may have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

The crash is under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Stanley is located about 25 miles east of Chippewa Falls.