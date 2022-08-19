Watch CBS News
Man, 22, arrested after barricading himself in Duluth home

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

DULUTH, Minn. -- A 22-year-old man was arrested Thursday night after authorities in Duluth say he was armed and barricaded himself inside a home.

The Duluth Police Department said shortly before 9 p.m. that officers were engaged in a standoff on the 800 block of Cody Street, asking the public to stay away.  Not long after, officers arrested the man without incident. 

It's yet unclear what prompted the situation. The incident remains under investigation. 

First published on August 18, 2022 / 9:27 PM

