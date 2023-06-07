Standoff ends in arrest after armed man breaks into St. Paul home with family inside
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A SWAT team was called to a scene in St. Paul Wednesday morning after a man with a gun broke into a home and barricaded himself inside with the family still there.
The standoff ended peacefully, and the scene was cleared around 3 a.m. with no one hurt and a man taken into custody.
The St. Paul Police Department said law enforcement responded to the 1100 block of White Bear Avenue around midnight.
Witnesses say they saw a man firing a gun. Officers say they heard shots as they were securing the area.
MORE NEWS: Car theft suspect flees police in St. Paul by jumping into Mississippi River
A resident from inside the home then called police saying an armed man broke into their home and several family members were inside -- some on the main floor and some downstairs.
Police spent hours trying to talk to the man through a speaker. They eventually called for backup, and a SWAT team arrived around 2 a.m. with a BearCat and drone.
The people on the main floor were able to run outside to safety, while those in the basement stayed on the phone with police.
A WCCO crew heard law enforcement use what sounded like flash bangs to try to get the man to surrender. He was arrested around 2:15 a.m. Police say the suspect is 27 years old. He's currently at the Ramsey County Jail awaiting charges.
Police say they found a gun at the scene but they're still working to learn what type of gun it is. The case is under investigation.
for more features.