Car theft suspect flees police in St. Paul by jumping into Mississippi River

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A 52-year-old man suspected of car theft is in custody after he fled police by going into the Mississippi River in St. Paul.

St. Paul police say officers spotted a vehicle on Grand Avenue near Chatsworth Street just before noon Tuesday that was reported stolen in Minneapolis.

The driver fled the area, and officers didn't give chase. Later in the afternoon, members of the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office saw the vehicle and tailed it. But the driver stopped on the 600 block of Mississippi River Boulevard, got out of the vehicle and ran to the river.

Fire crews from St. Paul and Minneapolis used rescue boats to search for the suspect, and they were eventually able to get him out of the river.

The man was taken to HCMC in Minneapolis to be evaluated. Once released, he will be brought to the Ramsey County Jail.