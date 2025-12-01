St. Thomas volleyball makes NCAA tournament debut, Gophers host first two rounds

Two Minnesota teams are dancing in the NCAA DI volleyball tournament set to start this weekend, with one making a historic debut.

The University of St. Thomas will compete in its first postseason tournament after winning the Summit League championship. They were originally seeded third in the conference tournament but took down South Dakota State to earn an automatic qualifying bid to the NCAA tournament.

It's the first year that the Tommies are eligible for postseason play; the university started its transition from a DIII to DI school in the 2021-2022 season, but was only instated as a full member earlier this year. Tommie volleyball is first team at the university to advance to a national tournament.

They'll face the Iowa State Cyclones, who earned a No. 5 seed. The Tommies won't be going far either, as they'll play their match at the University of Minnesota's Maturi Pavilion.

The Gophers too, will play in the postseason tournament after earning a No. 4 seed. Minnesota is ranked No. 18 and has put together an impressive run after losing four starters at the beginning of the season. Most of the starters on the floor now are freshmen, led by seniors Julia Hanson and Lourdes Myers.

"It's a testament to the work the team has put in all season long," said head coach Keegan Cook. "Not a lot has gone to plan this year, but being able to host the NCAA Tournament was definitely a goal of ours."

The Gophers will face Fairfield, who won their seventh consecutive MAAC Regular Season Championship. The two teams have met once before, during the first round of the NCAA tournament in 2019.

Iowa State and St. Thomas will play Friday at 4:30 p.m., while the Gophers will play Fairfield at 7 p.m. The second-round match is scheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m.

The Gophers and Tommies could play each other if they both win in the first round. They faced each other earlier this year, with the Gophers winning 3-1.

The team that advances will then head to Pittsburgh next weekend for the regionals.