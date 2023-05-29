St. Thomas student helps co-found plant food business with a mission to improve mental health

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A senior entrepreneurship major graduating from St. Thomas didn't want to wait for her diploma to help start a business.

Liz Murphy co-founded Perky Plant, a startup that provides organic fertilizer for house plants. Murphy says she was brought in to lead the mental health mission for the business.

"We are on a mission to improve the mental health of a million people through plants," Murphy said.

Twice a year, the business will hand out a plant to college students for every Perky Plant bottle sold. The team finished up an event in the first week of May, which is Mental Health Awareness Month.

"Really getting those plants to college students, a little thing to have in their dorms during exams," Murphy said. "Remind them that Mental Health Awareness Month is May and they should take a moment to do some self-care and take care of themselves."

Murphy says they've donated over 2,500 plants so far.

As for post-graduation, Murphy says she wants to continue growing Perky Plant and its mental health mission.