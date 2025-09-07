Joshua Wood propels Idaho to 37-30 victory over St. Thomas-Minnesota

St. Thomas quarterback to take on team from home state

Joshua Wood threw three touchdown passes before running for a 59-yard score late in the fourth quarter to help Idaho beat St. Thomas-Minnesota 37-30 on Saturday.

Wood hit Jake Cox for a 4-yard score with 3:03 left in the second quarter and then connected with Tony Harste for a 21-yard touchdown with 16 seconds left as Idaho (1-1) turned a three-point deficit into a 23-13 lead at halftime.

Wood fired a 42-yard scoring strike to Ryan Jezioro 8 seconds into the fourth quarter to put the Vandals up 29-16. Wood's long TD run came with 2:19 remaining after St. Thomas (1-1) had pulled within 29-23.

Wood completed 20 of 25 passes for 281 yards and rushed five times for 96 yards. Rocco Koch had a short touchdown run.

Andy Peters totaled 264 yards on 21-of-29 passing with three touchdowns for the Tommies. He also rushed for 94 yards on 11 carries. Mariano Birdno, Patrick Wagner and Quentin Cobb-Butler each had a touchdown catch, and Pat Bowen had a 38-yard touchdown run.