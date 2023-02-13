Watch CBS News
St. Thomas men earn 73-43 win over UMKC

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Parker Bjorklund's 20 points helped St. Thomas defeat UMKC 73-43 on Saturday night.

Bjorklund had five rebounds for the Tommies (17-11, 8-7 Summit League). Andrew Rohde scored 12 points while going 3 of 9 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from distance, and 5 for 5 from the line. Ahjany Lee recorded 11 points and shot 4 of 5 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line.

Rayquawndis Mitchell led the Kangaroos (11-16, 7-7) in scoring, finishing with 11 points and six rebounds. Shemarri Allen added eight points for UMKC. Jeff Ngandu also recorded six points.

NEXT UP

St. Thomas takes on Western Illinois at home on Saturday, and UMKC hosts North Dakota State on Thursday.

First published on February 12, 2023 / 7:18 PM

© 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

