St. Thomas Academy football player carted off with injury during state tournament

A St. Thomas Academy football player was carted off the field during the Minnesota state tournament on Friday.

Coach Travis Walch identified the player as senior defensive lineman Magnus Melhoff. He was injured during the first quarter of the AAAAA semifinal game against Spring Lake Park.

Walch said during the postgame news conference that it "sounds like there's nothing major wrong with him," though details about Melhoff's injury weren't immediately disclosed.

WCCO's Mike Max said the game was paused for around 15 minutes after the injury happened. Players from both teams took a knee during the pause.

Melhoff gave a thumbs-up as he was carted off the field.

Spring Lake Park beat St. Thomas Academy 39-23.