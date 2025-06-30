St. Peter woman catches 53 inch muskie on Lake Minnetonka

A St. Peter, Minnesota woman had a day on the lake she will never forget.

On Sunday, June 22 on Lake Minnetonka, Greta Weix caught a 53 inch muskie, with the help of her fishing guide Tanner Talbot.

"I knew it was a big fish, I just didn't know how big. It was definitely a tough fight the entire time. The only thing I can think of is not to let go and not fall in," said Weix. "It was by far the biggest fish I've ever seen. I never expected to catch a fish that big. It was just pure excitement. I'm pretty sure the entire lake could hear our excitement, so that was pretty fun to experience."

Weix is an avid angler. She's part of an all women angler group, who connected her to her guide that day.

Weix says she had one goal in mind while on the water, land a lunker.

"I love trying to target different species. This was one of my first times targeting muskies, so it was definitely a lot of fun to catch a pretty nice fish," said Weix.

In a male dominated sport and past time, Weix encourages more women to get on the water and get the chance to experience an elusive catch like hers.

"Don't let anything stop you. Just get out there and do it because you can do anything a man can do," said Weix. "Just get out there and try."

Weix and her guide released the large muskie back into the lake, hopeful that another lucky angler will get the chance to have a similar day on the water.