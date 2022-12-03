Watch CBS News
St. Paul Winter Carnival unveils 2023 button designs

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- The button designs for the 137th St. Paul Winter Carnival have been revealed.

Members of the St. Paul Winter Carnival Royal Family, the Vulcan Krewe, and Klondike Kates took turns unveiling each of the four designs Saturday evening at Union Depot.

This year, the carnival recruited artist Gene Okuk, known for his use of unique colors and textures, to create the designs. St. Paul Winter Carnival

This year, the carnival recruited artist Gene Okuk, known for his use of unique colors and textures, to create the designs. Okuk is the first BIPOC artist to create the carnival's button designs.

Buttons can be purchased at Cub Foods, SPIRE Credit Union, City County Credit Union, as well as some small businesses around the metro. Click here for a full list of sellers.

The festival runs from Jan. 26 through Feb. 5, 2023.

