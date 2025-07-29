St. Paul experiencing "unplanned technical disruptions"

Cleanup continues after more storms hit Minnesota, and more headlines

Cleanup continues after more storms hit Minnesota, and more headlines

Cleanup continues after more storms hit Minnesota, and more headlines

Minnesota's capital city said it is experiencing "unplanned technical disruptions" Tuesday morning and some services may be delayed or unavailable as a result.

St. Paul said the disruptions are affecting "access to some online services and internal systems," though it did not say which exact services and systems are disrupted.

"We are working to restore full functionality as quickly as possible," the city said. "Thank you for your patience and understanding."

St. Paul said 911 is still available for emergencies.

This story will be updated.