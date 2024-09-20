Minneapolis man "targeted and executed" St. Paul shooting victim, charges say

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A man found shot to death behind a St. Paul apartment building was "targeted and executed," according to charges filed in Ramsey County Friday.

A 22-year-old Minneapolis man is charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the killing of 32-year-old Lul Dak Chak of Iowa, charging documents state.

Police found Chak unresponsive on the 1200 block of University Avenue West early Tuesday after a caller reported hearing gunshots. He died at the scene.

According to a criminal complaint, two people waited in a vehicle outside the apartment building before shooting at Chak and two other people. Together, they fired nearly 20 shots, investigators said, before fleeing the scene.

Surveillance video allegedly shows the vehicle "driving in the area for roughly 20 minutes before the shooting" and moving around the parking lot, the complaint states, leading investigators to believe Chak was not a random target.

Police found the registered owner of the vehicle, who is the 22-year-old's girlfriend, the complaint states. She said her boyfriend had her vehicle the night of the killing. Investigators also used surveillance footage and phone records to tie the 22-year-old to the killing.

Police arrested the 22-year-old Wednesday at his girlfriend's apartment. In the apartment, police found a handgun that matched one of the casings found at the scene of the killing, according to the complaint.

The complaint states the 22-year-old was "hostile, confrontational and dismissive" when police tried to interview him. He remains in custody, and prosectuors have requested he be held without bail until he complies with a search warrant for a DNA sample.