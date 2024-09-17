Watch CBS News
Man fatally shot in St. Paul's 18th homicide of 2024

By WCCO Staff

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A shooting left a man dead in St. Paul overnight.

According to the city's police department, the shooting took place just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 1200 block of University Avenue West, right across from Gordon Parks High School.

A 911 caller reported hearing shots fired and seeing someone lying on the ground. Responding officers found an unresponsive man behind an apartment building. He died at the scene.

Police did not publicly identify the decedent or say if anyone has been arrested.

This is the 18th homicide in St. Paul this year.

