St. Paul to reopen Shepard Road/Warner Road on Friday after delay

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- St. Paul city officials announced they will be reopening a stretch of road along the Mississippi River to all traffic by 6 p.m. Friday.

Shepard Road/Warner Road between Eagle Parkway and Highway 61 was first closed on April 16 ahead of spring flooding. The Mississippi River crested above 18 feet on April 27, flooding part of Shepard Road.

The road was scheduled to reopen on May 15, but it was delayed after heavy rain caused the Minnesota River to rise quickly. The Minnesota feeds into the Mississippi right near Shepard Road.

The Mississippi River crested a second time in St. Paul at 14.9 feet on May 21.

Additionally, Sibley and Jackson Streets will reopen from Shepard Road to Kellogg Boulevard to vehicle traffic.

