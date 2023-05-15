Anticipating more flooding, St. Paul opts to keep Shepard Road/Warner Road closed

Ft. Snelling reopens after spring flooding closure, just in time for #Top10WxDay

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- St. Paul city officials say a stretch of road along the Mississippi River that was set to reopen Monday will need to continue to stay closed.

Shepard Road/Warner Road between Eagle Parkway and Highway 61 was first closed April 16 ahead of spring flooding. The Mississippi River crested above 18 feet on April 27, flooding part of Shepard Road.

A spokesperson for St. Paul Public Works said heavy rain in the southern part of the state has caused the Minnesota River to rise quickly. The Minnesota feeds into the Mississippi right near Shepard Road, and the Mississippi is expected to reach moderate flood stage of 16.1 feet by Sunday, the spokesperson said.

