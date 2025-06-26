Vandals in St. Paul repeatedly tossing sewer grates in storm drains, public works department says

The St. Paul Public Works Department says vandals have been picking up sewer grates and tossing them down storm drains, leaving open holes in the street.

More than 150 catch basins across St. Paul have been affected since the beginning of the month in acts of vandalism the city is calling "unusual."

Several neighborhoods have been targeted in the vandalism, including West Side, Frogtown, Summit Hill, Downtown and the East Side.

The St. Paul Public Works Department says the grates weigh over 150 pounds and removing them is illegal.

"This malicious behavior is unacceptable and extremely dangerous to everyone, including drivers, walkers, and bikers," St. Public Works Director Sean Kershaw said.

The St. Paul Public Works Department has received multiple reports of storm drain sewer grates being removed and then dropped the into the storm drains. St. Paul Public Works Department

The public is being asked to keep an eye on neighborhood storm drains this summer.

To report missing grates or other storm drain damage, people can call Public Works Sewer Maintenance at 651-266-9850 during weekday business hours. After hours or on the weekends, people are asked to call 651-266-9700 and leave a detailed message about the location.

Residents who have a missing or damaged storm drain in their neighborhood are encouraged to check any security camera footage to see if they caught the individuals removing the grates, and provide the footage to the police department if they do.

Anyone who sees someone actively removing a storm drain gate should call 911 to report the incident to the police department. The public works department says it is working to replace storm drains as quickly as possible.