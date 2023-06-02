Watch CBS News
St. Paul store making dreams take flight reopens

St. Paul store helps make dreams take flight
A store featuring Minnesota-made goods and everything travel enthusiasts could want is having a grand opening party today. 

Black-owned DG Pilot in downtown St. Paul opened its brick-and-mortar location during the pandemic but is officially marking the occasion today.

Shayla Reaves checked in with founder and pilot Donald Gardner in December.

Those camps are taking place June 19-23 this year.

Registration ended this week, but you can still sign kids up for ACE Academy for future opportunities.

First published on June 2, 2023 / 6:26 AM

