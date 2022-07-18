Woman in her 70s killed in hit-and-run crash involving stolen vehicle in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police are looking for the driver and passengers of a stolen car after they crashed into another car, killing an elderly woman and leaving her husband hurt Sunday night.

Police said it happened at around 10 p.m. as the couple was driving north on Forest Street in St. Paul. The car that was stolen from Minneapolis turned west out of an alley, colliding with the couple just south of the intersection at Magnolia Avenue East.

They said the woman who was hit and killed was in her 70s and was the driver of the car. She died at the scene.

The passenger -- her husband -- was taken to the hospital but should recover.

Police said the car that hit them was a gray KIA Sportage and the driver and passengers of that car ran from the scene.

"It's very tragic any time there's a loss of life. It's very sad especially a couple assuming they were driving home or just driving down the road involved in this crash," said Sgt. David McCabe of the St. Paul Police Department.

Police do not have a description of the driver or passengers of the stolen car and the case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Saint Paul Traffic and Pedestrian Safety Unit at 651-266-5722.