St. Paul police investigating after driver hits, kills woman outside home

St. Paul police are investigating after they say a driver ran over a woman and killed her Sunday afternoon in the city's Como neighborhood.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Stinson Street at approximately 2:30 p.m. on a report of an accident with injuries, according to police.

Upon arrival, officers found a 36-year-old woman who was not conscious or breathing. She was pronounced dead on scene by St. Paul fire medics.

Police say the driver remained on scene and is cooperating with officers.

Preliminary evidence suggests the driver struck the woman before coming to a stop in a backyard, investigators say.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.