ST. PAUL, Minn. — A 19-year-old woman is recovering after she was shot in the leg on Tuesday night on St. Paul's east side, police say.

It happened at about 9:30 p.m. near Fourth Street East and Arcade Street in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood.

Police say there was "an altercation between two groups of people before the shots were fired."

No arrests have been made and police say they're still investigating.