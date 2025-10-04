St. Paul shooting leaves man hurt, search for suspect underway

Police say they're searching for the person responsible for shooting a man late Friday on the east side of St. Paul.

According to St. Paul police, officers were helping members of the Ramsey County sheriff's office around 8:40 p.m. with a traffic stop when they heard gunfire near the 1600 block of Maryland Avenue East.

Officers eventually found a man in a nearby parking lot, who had been shot once in his upper body. He was brought to Regions Hospital, where he underwent surgery. While his injury is believed to be non-life-threatening, officers weren't able to immediately provide his condition.

Police say they searched the apartment building that is near the lot where the man was found. No other victims were found, and the shooter is believed to have driven off. A description of the suspect vehicle hasn't been provided at this time.

Officials add they believe a bullet also hit a Ramsey County squad vehicle, but no officers or deputies were hurt. Currently, police say they don't think the traffic stop and shooting are related to each other.