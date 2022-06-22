Watch CBS News
Crime

Man, 18, Shot Near St. Paul's Humboldt High School

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Headlines: Afternoon of June 21, 2022
WCCO Digital Headlines: Afternoon of June 21, 2022 01:47

ST. PAUL, Minn. – An 18-year-old man is expected to survive after being shot Tuesday afternoon in St. Paul's Baker-Annapolis neighborhood.

inx-st-paul-shooting-062122.jpg
CBS

It happened just after 3 p.m. near Morton Street West and Hall Avenue, just one block west of Humboldt High School.

Police say the victim was taken to Regions Hospital, and no arrests have been made as of late Tuesday evening.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on June 21, 2022 / 8:17 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.