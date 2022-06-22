Man, 18, Shot Near St. Paul's Humboldt High School
ST. PAUL, Minn. – An 18-year-old man is expected to survive after being shot Tuesday afternoon in St. Paul's Baker-Annapolis neighborhood.
It happened just after 3 p.m. near Morton Street West and Hall Avenue, just one block west of Humboldt High School.
Police say the victim was taken to Regions Hospital, and no arrests have been made as of late Tuesday evening.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.