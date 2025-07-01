Watch CBS News
St. Paul scooter crash kills 14-year-old boy, severely injures 13-year-old

By
Riley Moser
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.
Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

Police say a pick-up truck driver hit two teens riding a motorized scooter in St. Paul Tuesday morning, killing one and severely injuring another.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. at the intersection of Ohio and George streets, according to the St. Paul Police Department.

Both teens who were on the scooter were transported to Regions Hospital for their injuries. The driver of the scooter, a 14-year-old boy, died at the hospital, police say. The scooter's passenger, a 13-year-old boy, is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Police say preliminary information indicates the boys ran a stop sign before the crash. 

The driver of the pick-up truck is cooperating with investigators and did not show any signs of impairment, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation.

