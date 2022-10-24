Watch CBS News
St. Paul schools offers free public career and college fair

CBS Minnesota

St. Paul schools offers free public career and college fair
Planning for college can be daunting. From figuring out where to go, how to apply, and how to pay for it -- there is a lot to sort through.

St. Paul Public Schools is helping students and families navigate this course. There's a free, public career and college fair this weekend. 

Thinking Career and College Early Fair is this Saturday, Oct. 29 at Harding High School. It runs from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

