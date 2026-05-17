St. Paul Saints employee runs marathon inside CHS Field to raise funds for Special Olympics

While the St. Paul Saints faced off against Columbus on Sunday, Seigo Masubuchi was running a marathon on the concourse inside CHS Field.

Masubuchi completed 84 laps, tallying 26.2 miles. He marked his 100th marathon with the help of Saints fans.

"It got me emotional too like when I was running by and people cheered me on," Masubuchi said.

This marathon was Masubuchi's third inside CHS Field. Last year, he raised money for St. Jude Children's Hospital. This year, he supported Special Olympics Minnesota.

"We had six of our Special Olympics athletes run with Seigo," said Elizabeth Overberg, an intern with Special Olympics Minnesota. "They were only supposed to run a lap each, but they loved it so much they just kept on running."

In June, the Special Olympics USA Games will be held in Minnesota.

Masubuchi is a longtime Saints employee and can often be seen on the mic, singing during the games. He's what the Saints call an "ushertainer." Ballpark announcers followed him throughout the game as the camera cut between his progress and the players on the field. At one point, the broadcasters shared his story from heavy smoker to committed racer.

As dozens of fans lined the last lap, many held up signs bearing his name as Masubuchi crossed the finish line before the baseball game was over.

While many would see this as a crowning achievement, Masubuchi plans to keep on running. His next race is scheduled for Saturday.

His best advice to others who want to lace up and run: "Don't worry about the pace. Maybe even walking would be great," he said with a smile.