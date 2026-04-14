Ramsey County moves forward with plan to increase housing, build park at St. Paul riverfront

Ramsey County commissioners are backing a plan to develop portions of the county and St. Paul, starting with a downtown riverfront park.

It's part of a $300 million investment they hope will give the county and capital city a big boost.

"The investment we are talking about today will help bring more people, more energy, and more opportunity into the heart of our city," said St. Paul Mayor Kaohly Her. "People want to be here, so let's give them a reason to stay. We are ready to partner, ready to lead and ready to deliver."

The plan also includes selling county-owned land to businesses and housing developers in the hope that it'll increase the tax base without adding a cost to taxpayers.

"Now is the moment for us to come together in our community. We know our community has been through so much. It's beyond capacity. Residents and businesses cannot take additional strain right now. They want this thriving together," said State Rep. Maria Isa Perez-Vega.

The plan includes some unanswered questions. The park has no timeline and it's still hinging on $20 million from the state that hasn't yet been allocated.

Ramsey County

They're also looking for a developer.

"We've heard loud and clear from our communities, they can't take this burden, and what is the county going to do about it?" said Ramsey County Manager Ling Becker. "This is for the future of our community to get these things right. If not now, and if not us, then who?"

The county says it already has more than $32 million saved. The park project alone will cost nearly $100 million.