St. Paul preparing for first Red, White and BOOM in a decade

On July 4, the skies light up all over Minnesota, but this year, things will be very different in St. Paul.

It's the time of the year when skies go ablaze and fireworks are typically on full display in Minneapolis, but St. Paul hasn't had a show in 10 years.

"I have been missing it. I have heard that from a ton of people, so I think yes, we are all missing it," Dr. Kenneth Crabb, a member of Rotary, District 5960, said.

So these Rotary Club members got together to create Red, White and BOOM.

"Come at 6, get your picnic dinner, go inside at 7:30 for the concert, come back outside, hear Mayor Kaohly Her speak. We are going to do a community reading of the Declaration of Independence," Carolyn Will, with Red, White and BOOM, said.

Then a sky spectacular choreographed to a tee.

"Music, we got all sorts of things, we got classic rock, some old ones, new ones, Beyonce, America the Beautiful," Sierra Skogen, who created the playlist, said.

It's Aal because the Rotary Club helped raise money and sell T-shirts to make a $120,000 dream come true.

"We have just had an unbelievable response from the community, from businesses, from foundations and a ton of individuals," Crabb said.

Instead of the skyline, this year the Cathedral will be the background for the display.

"The fall zone they are gonna go up and over this park, which is the highest point in the city," Will said.

The goal, though, she says, is " Coming together and just being neighbors."

Inside the Cathedral, renowned pianist Steven C will perform a concert to kick off the night.