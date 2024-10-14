Watch CBS News
St. Paul postal employee allegedly shoots co-worker inside USPS office, police say

By Stephen Swanson

ST. PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police are investigating a shooting involving two postal workers on Sunday that left one with life-threatening injuries.

It happened at about 3:30 p.m. at the post office on West Seventh Avenue near Alaska Avenue, just a few blocks east of Highland National Golf Course.  

Police say officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He is being treated at Regions Hospital.

The suspect left the scene but was arrested during a traffic stop about 90 minutes later about a mile southwest of the post office.

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

