St. Paul police searching for 61-year-old man last seen on Lynnhurst Avenue
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul are searching for a 61-year-old man who they say suffers from health issues.
Prince Okeke is said to have walked away from the 400 block of Lynnhurst Avenue on Saturday. He was last seen wearing a blue winter coat and slippers. Okeke is 5-foot-seven inches.
Anyone with information on Okeke's whereabouts is asked to call 651-291-1111.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.