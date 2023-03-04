St. Paul police officer injured in head-on crash with stolen car

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A St. Paul police officer was injured early Friday morning in a head-on crash with motorists in a stolen car.

Authorities say police saw a black Ford Taurus driving at a high rate of speed near Seventh Street East and Arcade Street around 2 a.m. They tried to stop the car, but the driver took off.

Police found the car near Johnson Parkway and Ames Avenue, and used stop sticks to try and stop it. However, the driver accelerated and hit the squad car head on, police say.

Three people got out of the car and fled, but were eventually apprehended and placed under arrest.

The officer suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The Taurus was stolen from Minneapolis, police say.