St. Paul police: Missing 13-year-old was last seen leaving school on Wednesday

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- St. Paul police have issued a missing person alert for a 13-year-old boy who was last seen leaving school earlier this week.

According to police, Aiden Christensen left Humboldt High School on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. and hasn't been seen since. He's described as wearing a green camo hoodie, black pants, blue-black shoes and could be carrying a blue backpack.

MISSING JUVENILE



Aiden Christensen was last seen leaving Humboldt High School on April 26 at 2:30 p.m.



He is 13 years old, wearing a green camo hoodie, black pants, blue/black shoes, and could be carrying a blue backpack.



Please call 651-291-1111 if you have any information pic.twitter.com/ksBhwgYiaP — Saint Paul Police Department (@sppdmn) April 27, 2023

Police advise anyone with information to call SPPD at 651-291-1111.