St. Paul police: Missing 13-year-old was last seen leaving school on Wednesday
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- St. Paul police have issued a missing person alert for a 13-year-old boy who was last seen leaving school earlier this week.
According to police, Aiden Christensen left Humboldt High School on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. and hasn't been seen since. He's described as wearing a green camo hoodie, black pants, blue-black shoes and could be carrying a blue backpack.
Police advise anyone with information to call SPPD at 651-291-1111.
