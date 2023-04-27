Watch CBS News
St. Paul police: Missing 13-year-old was last seen leaving school on Wednesday

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- St. Paul police have issued a missing person alert for a 13-year-old boy who was last seen leaving school earlier this week. 

According to police, Aiden Christensen left Humboldt High School on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. and hasn't been seen since. He's described as wearing a green camo hoodie, black pants, blue-black shoes and could be carrying a blue backpack. 

Police advise anyone with information to call SPPD at 651-291-1111. 

First published on April 27, 2023 / 9:55 AM

