Crime

St. Paul police investigate after 25-year-old man hurt in shooting

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 25-year-old man was taken to the hospital after sustaining a gunshot injury early Saturday.

Police responded to a call of a man shot in the head just after midnight, arriving to the 70 block of Maryland Avenue East.

The man was taken to Regions Hospital with what police are reporting was believed to be a non-life threatening injury.

Police believe there was an altercation prior to the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation, and no one has been taken into custody. The victim was not identified by name.

First published on February 18, 2023 / 1:01 PM

