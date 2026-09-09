St. Paul police use drone to help locate, rescue 5-year-old boy from pond

Police say a drone helped officers save a little boy's life Monday afternoon in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Authorities received a 911 call for help when someone spotted a child in a pond who appeared to be struggling to get out behind the East Side Boys & Girls Club around 1:30 p.m.

St. Paul police launched one of its docked drones, which was able to arrive on scene two minutes before police arrived and provided officers with the exact location and status of the child.

Upon arrival, officers were able to safely pull the boy from the water. The 5-year-old was transported to Children's Hospital to be evaluated, but no injuries were reported, according to police.

Family members told police the child has autism and wandered away from their home without their knowledge.

The St. Paul City Council is set to decide on Wednesday whether to allow more drones to be part of the city's police force. Critics of the drones have raised concerns about privacy.