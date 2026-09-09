St. Paul City Council to vote on whether to expand drone program Wednesday

The St. Paul City Council will decide on Wednesday whether to allow more drones to be part of their police force.

The department needs council approval to use federal funding to expand their drone program with Skydio.

Critics of police drones have raised concerns about privacy.

In July, the Minneapolis City Council voted down a contract with Skydio after critics claimed it worked with the Israel Defense Force and council members said the company works with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. WCCO reached out to the company for comment.

St. Paul's drone vote comes days after a race to rescue a child struggling in a city pond. Police launched a drone after someone spotted the child Monday afternoon.

They say the drone got there first and was able to show officers exactly where to go. One officer waded into the water and got the child safely to shore. Family members told police the child has autism and wandered away without them realizing it.

The City Council meeting is set for 3:30 p.m.

This story will be updated.