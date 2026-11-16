Attorneys for the City of St. Paul and Mayor Kaohly Her filed legal responses on Monday to Police Chief Axel Henry's lawsuit alleging sexual harassment and retaliation.

The dispute between the two city leaders has gone on for months, escalating from a complaint to an investigation and then a civil lawsuit. Both the city and the mayor are asking a judge to dismiss the case.

Henry first raised the allegations in April, when his attorney, Chris Madel, notified the St. Paul city attorney that Henry was filing a formal complaint. The city hired an outside law firm to investigate. On Sept. 18, Her's office released a summary finding the sexual harassment and retaliation claims "unsubstantiated," though it found Her had engaged in "offensive and inappropriate behavior." A week later, Henry filed a lawsuit.

The city of St. Paul answered on Monday, denying a slew of allegations, saying in a filing the city "denies the actions listed rise to the level of sexual harassment or were severe and pervasive."

The city added in the court document that it denies accusations in the lawsuit that it violated the Minnesota Government Data Practices Act, the Minnesota Whistleblower Act and the Minnesota Human Rights Act.

An attorney for Her claimed the disputes were "policy fights" and that the relationship "started to crack when Mayor Her pressed Chief Henry in connection with ICE's enforcement actions" and "it broke when Mayor Her challenged the SPPD's budget."

Madel, an attorney representing Henry, says he looks forward to proving his claims in court.

The court documents filed Monday address photoshopped pictures of Henry. The chief claimed the Mayor altered "pictures of Chief Henry and other SPPD members as bodybuilders with prominent bulges in the crotch area of their compression shorts."

The city admitted Her did create the images of Henry as a bodybuilder, though the mayor denies that the photos were sexualized.

Attorneys also addressed a meme referring to "weiner Wednesday."

The city's filing says, "The third-party investigator found the employees were not offended by the text or meme sent by Mayor Her to them" but that the investigator found the content was "sexual in nature and inappropriate."

The St. Paul City Council plans to gather on Wednesday, in a meeting closed to the public, to discuss the lawsuit.

Earlier this fall, after the investigative findings were released, Her issued a statement saying at times she "became too informal" and "crossed lines."

Henry has led the St. Paul Police Department since 2022 and has served in the department for 28 years. Her, the city's first female and first Hmong American mayor, took office in January.