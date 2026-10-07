St. Paul hires another law firm to determine if city must pay for mayor's legal fees in sexual harassment suit

The City of St. Paul is trying to figure out whether taxpayers have to pick up the tab to defend Mayor Kaohly Her against a lawsuit from the city's police chief.

Chief Axel Henry is accusing Her of sexual harassment. Her denies those accusations.

Last week, St. Paul hired the firm Fisher Phillips to represent Her at city expense, with council members saying they had to follow a state statute that requires the city to provide a legal defense for employees in certain circumstances.

Wednesday, the council voted to hire another firm — Greene Espel — at a rate that can't exceed $325 an hour. The firm will help the council decide if the city is legally required to use tax dollars on the dispute.

Henry is covering his own legal fees.

His lawsuit claims Her repeatedly made sexual comments to him beginning in late December 2025, days after she was elected. The suit says Her displayed doctored, sexualized photos of Henry and other officers, including in Henry's own office, and drove unannounced to a golf simulator in Woodbury where Henry was spending personal time.

Her said she was "too informal" in her communications and had "crossed lines" that violated the city's workplace conduct policy. After Henry filed the lawsuit, a spokesperson for Her said she will "continue to lead Saint Paul."