St. Paul Police Chief Axel Henry sues Mayor Kaohly Her, alleges harassment

St. Paul Police Chief Axel Henry is suing Mayor Kaohly Her and the city, alleging she sexually harassed him for months and that city officials retaliated against him after he reported it.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Ramsey County District Court, demands a jury trial and asks for damages on six separate counts: violations of the Minnesota Government Data Practices Act, the Minnesota Whistleblower Act and the Minnesota Human Rights Act against the city, plus aiding-and-abetting and common-law battery claims against Her individually.

Henry first raised the allegations in April, when his attorney, Chris Madel, notified the St. Paul city attorney that Henry was filing a formal complaint. The city hired an outside law firm to investigate. On Sept. 18, Her's office released a summary finding the sexual harassment and retaliation claims "unsubstantiated," though it found Her had engaged in "offensive and inappropriate behavior."

In a statement at the time, Her said she was "too informal" in her communications and had "crossed lines" that violated the city's workplace conduct policy. Henry has called for the full investigative report, which has not been made public, to be released.

Henry's lawsuit claims Her repeatedly made sexual comments to Henry beginning in late December 2025, days after she was elected. The suit says Her displayed doctored, sexualized photos of Henry and other officers, including in Henry's own office, and drove unannounced to a golf simulator in Woodbury where Henry was spending personal time.

It also alleges Her made noises simulating an orgasm while working out in the police department's gym — allegations Madel had previously raised on WCCO Radio.

The suit also claims that during a March 18 police department budget meeting, Her placed her hand on Henry's upper thigh beneath a conference table without his consent, then did it again minutes later, prompting Henry to push back from the table. The suit says Assistant Chief Paul Ford witnessed the contact.

"An independent investigation did not substantiate claims of sexual harassment or retaliation against any city employee. The Mayor will continue to lead Saint Paul and follow the recommendations of the report," a spokesperson for Her said. "Beyond that, the City of Saint Paul doesn't comment on active litigation."

Henry is seeking more than $50,000 in damages on each count, the amount state court rules require him to state for claims that size.

Chris Madel, who represents Henry, said the chief "didn't come forward for attention or advantage — he came forward because what happened was wrong and needed to be reported."

Henry has led the St. Paul Police Department since 2022 and has served in the department for 28 years. Her, the city's first female and first Hmong American mayor, took office in January.

Neither Her's office nor the city attorney's office had publicly responded to the lawsuit as of Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing story and will be updated.