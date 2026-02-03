Pedestrian killed in St. Paul hit-and-run; driver arrested a short time later

St. Paul police arrested a driver who allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian Tuesday evening in the Como neighborhood.

The St. Paul Police Department says officers responded to the intersection of Front Avenue and Grotto Street North on a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers found a man in the street with severe head injuries. Police say he died at the scene.

The driver who had struck the man was not there when police arrived, but was found a short time later and taken into custody.

The incident is under investigation.